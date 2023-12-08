Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Smith County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smith County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cannon County High School at Smith County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Carthage, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.