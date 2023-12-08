Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Roane County, Tennessee today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wartburg Central High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakdale School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kingston, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunbright School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwood High School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greenback, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at Roane County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
