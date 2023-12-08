Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyd Buchanan School at Notre Dame High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Bank High School at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hixson, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Soddy-Daisy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Harrison, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White County High School at Soddy-Daisy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lookout Valley Middle-High School at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sewanee, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at Roane County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCallie School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
