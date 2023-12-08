How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) on December 8, 2023 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- This season, Memphis has a 5-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 24th.
- The Grizzlies' 106.4 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 105.3 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- Memphis is 4-7 when it scores more than 105.3 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies average 103.6 points per game, 5.1 less than away (108.7). On defense they give up 111.2 points per game at home, 0.3 less than away (111.5).
- Memphis is giving up fewer points at home (111.2 per game) than away (111.5).
- This year the Grizzlies are collecting fewer assists at home (23.3 per game) than on the road (24.4).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
|Jake LaRavia
|Questionable
|Eye
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
