Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) are favored (by 5.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 214.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSNX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-5.5
|214.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played 11 games this season that ended with a combined score over 214.5 points.
- The average total for Memphis' games this season has been 217.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Memphis' ATS record is 9-11-0 this year.
- The Grizzlies have come away with two wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Memphis has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +190 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|12
|60%
|112.3
|218.7
|105.3
|216.7
|221.7
|Grizzlies
|11
|55%
|106.4
|218.7
|111.4
|216.7
|222.3
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Three of the Grizzlies' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Memphis has had better results away (6-5-0) than at home (3-6-0).
- The Grizzlies' 106.4 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 105.3 the Timberwolves allow.
- Memphis has put together a 5-6 ATS record and a 4-7 overall record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|9-11
|5-3
|7-13
|Timberwolves
|11-9
|6-4
|10-10
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Timberwolves
|106.4
|112.3
|29
|19
|5-6
|8-4
|4-7
|10-2
|111.4
|105.3
|10
|1
|8-4
|8-4
|6-6
|11-1
