David Roddy's Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 116-102 win over the Pistons (his previous game) Roddy put up four points, six rebounds and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Roddy, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

David Roddy Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 8.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.7 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 13.6 14.3 PR -- 12.5 13



Looking to bet on one or more of Roddy's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

David Roddy Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Roddy is responsible for attempting 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

Roddy's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 20th in possessions per game with 102.8.

Giving up 105.3 points per game, the Timberwolves are the best team in the NBA on defense.

The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have given up 24.3 per game, fourth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

David Roddy vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 28 11 4 2 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.