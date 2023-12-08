Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In Coffee County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee County Central High School at Blackman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tullahoma High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
