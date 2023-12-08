Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Benton County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Benton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Mary High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
