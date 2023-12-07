Vanderbilt vs. Butler Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Thursday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (8-1) and the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Vanderbilt coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 7.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Commodores secured a 71-63 victory against Louisiana Tech.
Vanderbilt vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Vanderbilt vs. Butler Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vanderbilt 67, Butler 63
Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 12, the Commodores beat the Fairfield Stags (No. 52 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-70.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Vanderbilt is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Vanderbilt is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.
Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 52) on November 12
- 68-53 over Iowa State (No. 88) on November 24
- 77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 118) on November 15
- 68-64 over Northern Iowa (No. 143) on November 25
- 71-63 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 189) on December 3
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Jordyn Cambridge: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Sacha Washington: 16.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 58.3 FG%
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 60.5 FG%
- Iyana Moore: 10.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)
- Madison Greene: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
Vanderbilt Performance Insights
- The Commodores put up 75.0 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per contest (131st in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.
