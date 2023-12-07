Should you bet on Ryan McDonagh to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).

McDonagh has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:08 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:07 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.