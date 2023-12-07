The Nashville Predators welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, December 7, with the Lightning having lost three consecutive away games.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Predators vs Lightning Additional Info

Predators vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/10/2023 Lightning Predators 5-3 TB

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators rank 19th in goals against, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Predators rank 13th in the league with 79 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Filip Forsberg 25 13 16 29 28 15 57.1%
Ryan O'Reilly 25 12 10 22 11 24 54.2%
Roman Josi 25 5 13 18 18 5 -
Gustav Nyquist 25 3 14 17 17 3 44.4%
Luke Evangelista 24 4 10 14 22 12 0%

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning's total of 94 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 31st in the league.
  • The Lightning are third in the NHL in scoring (90 goals, 3.3 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 26 17 27 44 35 20 0%
Brayden Point 27 12 18 30 10 8 44%
Victor Hedman 27 5 22 27 19 5 -
Steven Stamkos 25 10 16 26 14 4 51.4%
Brandon Hagel 27 10 13 23 14 8 50%

