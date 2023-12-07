Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McNairy County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
In McNairy County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
McNairy County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Christian Academy at McNairy Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Selmer, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
