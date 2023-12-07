How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Strasbourg and Stade Brest 29 square off in the only matchup on the Ligue 1 slate today.
You can find info on how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Strasbourg
Strasbourg makes the trip to take on Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (-120)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+360)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
