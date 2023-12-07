Should you bet on Juuso Parssinen to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

In four of 24 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Lightning this season, and has scored one goal.

Parssinen has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 94 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 1 0 19:33 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:56 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:20 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

