Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 7?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in nine of 25 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
- Forsberg's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 4.1 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 94 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:43
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|17:11
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|18:54
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Home
|W 4-2
Predators vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
