Colton Sissons will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning meet on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Sissons? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Colton Sissons vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

Sissons has averaged 16:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In six of 25 games this season, Sissons has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Sissons has a point in 12 of 25 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 25 games this season, Sissons has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Sissons hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Sissons has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 94 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 25 Games 3 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

