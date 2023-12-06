Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Dons (5-3) versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) at Memorial Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of San Francisco, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 75, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-11.8)

San Francisco (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Vanderbilt is 3-5-0 against the spread, while San Francisco's ATS record this season is 5-1-0. The Commodores have gone over the point total in three games, while Dons games have yet to go over.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have a -11 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game to rank 252nd in college basketball and are allowing 72.6 per contest to rank 213th in college basketball.

Vanderbilt records 34.5 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Vanderbilt connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (305th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

The Commodores rank 210th in college basketball by averaging 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 285th in college basketball, allowing 94.9 points per 100 possessions.

Vanderbilt loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11.0 (114th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.9.

