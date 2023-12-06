Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The San Francisco Dons (5-3) will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the San Francisco vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Francisco (-2.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|San Francisco (-2.5)
|138.5
|-130
|+108
Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- The Commodores have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- San Francisco has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dons and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- While our computer ranking puts Vanderbilt 247th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 70th.
- Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
