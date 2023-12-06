The San Francisco Dons (5-3) will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the San Francisco vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM San Francisco (-2.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Francisco (-2.5) 138.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Commodores have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

San Francisco has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dons and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 While our computer ranking puts Vanderbilt 247th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 70th.

Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

