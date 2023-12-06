The San Francisco Dons (5-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

Vanderbilt has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.

The Dons are the rebounding team in the country, the Commodores rank 121st.

The Commodores score an average of 71.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.8 the Dons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.8 points, Vanderbilt is 4-4.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Vanderbilt scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (73.4).

In 2022-23, the Commodores allowed 11.6 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (78.9).

Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt drained more triples on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule