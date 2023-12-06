Wednesday's game that pits the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) against the Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-3) at Von Braun Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Tennessee. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 6.

The Volunteers enter this contest following a 78-58 loss to Ohio State on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 71, Middle Tennessee 70

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On November 25 versus the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 32) in our computer rankings, the Volunteers registered their best win of the season, a 76-73 victory at a neutral site.

The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in Division I. They also have four Quadrant 1 losses, the most in the country.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 32) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 161) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 260) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 289) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

13.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Jewel Spear: 11.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

11.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG%

7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG% Karoline Striplin: 9.9 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

9.9 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Jasmine Powell: 11.1 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 78.5 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per outing (326th in college basketball). They have a +29 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

