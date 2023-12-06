Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's game that pits the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) against the Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-3) at Von Braun Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Tennessee. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 6.
The Volunteers enter this contest following a 78-58 loss to Ohio State on Sunday.
Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 71, Middle Tennessee 70
Other SEC Predictions
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- On November 25 versus the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 32) in our computer rankings, the Volunteers registered their best win of the season, a 76-73 victory at a neutral site.
- The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in Division I. They also have four Quadrant 1 losses, the most in the country.
Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 32) on November 25
- 84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 161) on November 13
- 100-73 at home over Troy (No. 260) on November 19
- 93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 289) on November 7
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 13.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Jewel Spear: 11.5 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 9.9 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Jasmine Powell: 11.1 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers average 78.5 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per outing (326th in college basketball). They have a +29 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
