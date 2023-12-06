Oilers vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 6
The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place. The matchup on Wednesday, December 6 starts at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Over the last 10 contests for the Oilers, their offense has put up 42 goals while their defense has allowed 26 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 36 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 11 goals (30.6% conversion rate).
The Hurricanes are 6-3-1 over the last 10 games, putting up 35 total goals (five power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 15.6%). They have given up 28 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Wednesday's contest.
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Hurricanes (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Oilers Splits and Trends
- The Oilers have finished 2-1-3 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 9-12-1.
- Edmonton has three points (1-3-1) in the five games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Oilers scored only one goal, they lost both times.
- Edmonton finished 0-3-1 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Oilers have scored three or more goals 15 times, and are 9-6-0 in those games (to register 18 points).
- In the eight games when Edmonton has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-4-1 record (seven points).
- In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 6-6-1 (13 points).
- The Oilers' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Oilers went 3-6-0 in those contests (six points).
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes (14-9-1 overall) have posted a record of 4-1-5 in matchups that have needed OT this season.
- Carolina has earned 11 points (5-2-1) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Carolina failed to win both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 18 games, earning 29 points from those contests.
- Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 13-6-1 (27 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|13th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|8th
|29th
|3.59
|Goals Allowed
|3.21
|18th
|3rd
|33.4
|Shots
|34.6
|1st
|5th
|28.4
|Shots Allowed
|24.7
|1st
|6th
|26.58%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|15th
|19th
|78.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.22%
|21st
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
