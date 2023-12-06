Nikola Jokic plus his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Jokic produced 36 points, 13 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in a 123-117 loss versus the Kings.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Jokic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.0 28.1 Rebounds 12.5 12.8 11.8 Assists 9.5 9.8 11.3 PRA -- 51.6 51.2 PR -- 41.8 39.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Clippers

Jokic has taken 20.0 shots per game this season and made 11.4 per game, which account for 21.2% and 24.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100.4 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 109.7 points per game, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Clippers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 36 32 16 9 2 0 1

