Wednesday's contest at Von Braun Center has the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) going head to head against the Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-3) at 7:30 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 victory for Tennessee, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Raiders are coming off of a 71-57 loss to Belmont in their last outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 71, Middle Tennessee 70

Other CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' signature win this season came in a 70-45 victory on November 29 against the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 69) in our computer rankings.

The Raiders have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).

Middle Tennessee has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

70-45 on the road over Houston (No. 69) on November 29

71-69 over DePaul (No. 91) on November 19

64-57 over Memphis (No. 161) on November 20

67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 161) on November 6

81-74 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 251) on November 26

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

14.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Savannah Wheeler: 13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Ta'Mia Scott: 13.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

13.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Courtney Whitson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Jalynn Gregory: 10.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 22.9 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (15-for-67)

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Raiders' +73 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 68 points per game (161st in college basketball) while giving up 59.9 per contest (105th in college basketball).

