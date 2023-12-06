How to Watch Memphis vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VCU Rams (4-4) play the Memphis Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Memphis vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have made.
- Memphis is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 225th.
- The Tigers record 78.7 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 64.6 the Rams allow.
- When Memphis puts up more than 64.6 points, it is 5-1.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Memphis posted 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (82).
- The Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.3 in away games.
- At home, Memphis made 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than on the road (6.3). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Villanova
|L 79-63
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|-
|FedExForum
