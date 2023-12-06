The VCU Rams (4-4) play the Memphis Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Memphis vs. VCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have made.

Memphis is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 225th.

The Tigers record 78.7 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 64.6 the Rams allow.

When Memphis puts up more than 64.6 points, it is 5-1.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis posted 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (82).

The Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.3 in away games.

At home, Memphis made 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than on the road (6.3). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule