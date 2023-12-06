The VCU Rams (4-4) play the Memphis Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Memphis vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Rams' opponents have made.
  • Memphis is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 225th.
  • The Tigers record 78.7 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 64.6 the Rams allow.
  • When Memphis puts up more than 64.6 points, it is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Memphis posted 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (82).
  • The Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.3 in away games.
  • At home, Memphis made 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than on the road (6.3). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Arkansas W 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Villanova L 79-63 Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss L 80-77 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/6/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Clemson - FedExForum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.