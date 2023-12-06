The Belmont Bruins (5-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

The Bisons put up an average of 67.1 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 64.0 the Bruins allow.

Lipscomb has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.

Belmont's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.

The Bruins put up 6.5 more points per game (69.4) than the Bisons give up (62.9).

When Belmont scores more than 62.9 points, it is 5-0.

Lipscomb is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.

The Bruins shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Bisons concede defensively.

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 12.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

12.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Aleah Sorrentino: 10.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%

10.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG% Blythe Pearson: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.9 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

10.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.9 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Claira McGowan: 11.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

11.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Molly Heard: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Lipscomb Schedule