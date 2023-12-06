The Belmont Bruins (6-3) host the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) after winning three straight home games. The Bruins are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 161.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Belmont -4.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bisons Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb has combined with its opponent to score more than 161.5 points only twice this season.

The average over/under for Lipscomb's contests this season is 157.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Lipscomb's ATS record is 6-2-0 this season.

Lipscomb has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Bisons have not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Lipscomb has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Belmont 4 57.1% 82.2 163.7 80.4 156 156.8 Lipscomb 2 25% 81.5 163.7 75.6 156 149.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons average only 1.1 more points per game (81.5) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (80.4).

Lipscomb is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 80.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Belmont 3-4-0 1-2 4-3-0 Lipscomb 6-2-0 1-2 5-3-0

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Belmont Lipscomb 12-2 Home Record 13-2 7-7 Away Record 7-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.