The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will play the Belmont Bruins (2-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Game Information

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 15.8 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Dia: 16.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Jayce Willingham: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Cade Tyson: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Keishawn Davidson: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Belmont Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Even Brauns: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Belmont Rank Belmont AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank 62nd 76.5 Points Scored 76.4 64th 233rd 71.8 Points Allowed 71 207th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 33.4 79th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 35th 15.3 Assists 14.1 101st 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

