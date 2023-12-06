The Belmont Bruins (6-3) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Belmont vs. Lipscomb matchup.

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Betting Trends

Lipscomb is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Bisons have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Belmont has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bruins games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

