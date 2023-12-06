The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

This season, Lipscomb has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 336th.

The Bisons' 81.5 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 80.4 the Bruins give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 80.4 points, Lipscomb is 6-0.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lipscomb scored 80.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.

The Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.2 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Lipscomb sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (36%) too.

