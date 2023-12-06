How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
- This season, Lipscomb has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.
- The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 336th.
- The Bisons' 81.5 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 80.4 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 80.4 points, Lipscomb is 6-0.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Lipscomb scored 80.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.
- The Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.2 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Lipscomb sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (36%) too.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Wofford
|W 85-78
|Place Bell Arena
|11/29/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 82-68
|Allen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UCF
|L 72-57
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Simmons Bank Arena
