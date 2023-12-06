Cade Cunningham and Desmond Bane are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies meet at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Bane has recorded 23.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.7 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (4.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Bane has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Bane's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 19.6-point scoring average is 1.9 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +106) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Cunningham's 22.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham has dished out 7.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Cunningham has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

