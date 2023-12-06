The Detroit Pistons (2-18) are 0.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a 17-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -0.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in eight of 19 games this season.

Memphis' games this season have had an average of 217.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies have an 8-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has won three of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

Memphis has a record of 3-4 when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 8 42.1% 105.9 215.1 111.9 230 222.3 Pistons 14 70% 109.2 215.1 118.1 230 223.6

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.

Three of Grizzlies' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Memphis has played worse at home, covering three times in nine home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Grizzlies score 12.2 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Pistons allow (118.1).

Memphis has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-1 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 8-11 3-4 7-12 Pistons 8-12 8-10 12-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Point Insights

Grizzlies Pistons 105.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.2 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-5 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-7 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 7-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 5-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.