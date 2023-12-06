The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) travel to face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-3) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers score an average of 59.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 55.1 the East Tennessee State Buccaneers give up.

Charleston Southern is 2-4 when it scores more than 55.1 points.

East Tennessee State's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 59.4 points.

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers record 19.6 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Charleston Southern Buccaneers allow (74.4).

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are making 35.6% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the Charleston Southern Buccaneers allow to opponents (41.9%).

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers shoot 37.3% from the field, just 1.5 lower than the East Tennessee State Buccaneers concede.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Nevaeh Brown: 10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

10.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Jakhyia Davis: 5.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%

5.6 PTS, 42.9 FG% Breanne Beatty: 7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

7 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Courtney Moore: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

