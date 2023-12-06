The Belmont Bruins (5-3) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Belmont vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

  • The Bisons score an average of 67.1 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 64 the Bruins allow.
  • Lipscomb is 4-1 when it scores more than 64 points.
  • Belmont has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Bruins average 69.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 62.9 the Bisons allow.
  • Belmont is 5-0 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
  • When Lipscomb allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Bruins are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Bisons allow to opponents (38.9%).

Belmont Leaders

  • Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)
  • Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%
  • Kendal Cheesman: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (24-for-48)
  • Jailyn Banks: 13.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Kilyn McGuff: 10.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Belmont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Northwestern W 83-61 Dollar Loan Center
11/29/2023 @ Troy W 72-68 Trojan Arena
12/3/2023 Middle Tennessee W 71-57 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Lipscomb - Curb Event Center
12/17/2023 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

