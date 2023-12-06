How to Watch the Belmont vs. Lipscomb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (5-3) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.
Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons score an average of 67.1 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 64 the Bruins allow.
- Lipscomb is 4-1 when it scores more than 64 points.
- Belmont has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Bruins average 69.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 62.9 the Bisons allow.
- Belmont is 5-0 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
- When Lipscomb allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-0.
- The Bruins are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Bisons allow to opponents (38.9%).
Belmont Leaders
- Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)
- Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%
- Kendal Cheesman: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (24-for-48)
- Jailyn Banks: 13.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Kilyn McGuff: 10.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northwestern
|W 83-61
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Troy
|W 72-68
|Trojan Arena
|12/3/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 71-57
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
