The Belmont Bruins (5-3) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Bisons score an average of 67.1 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 64 the Bruins allow.

Lipscomb is 4-1 when it scores more than 64 points.

Belmont has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.1 points.

The Bruins average 69.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 62.9 the Bisons allow.

Belmont is 5-0 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

When Lipscomb allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-0.

The Bruins are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Bisons allow to opponents (38.9%).

Belmont Leaders

Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 54.5 FG%

13.9 PTS, 54.5 FG% Kendal Cheesman: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (24-for-48)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (24-for-48) Jailyn Banks: 13.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

13.1 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Kilyn McGuff: 10.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Belmont Schedule