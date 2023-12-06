The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 161.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Belmont -4.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Belmont Betting Records & Stats

In four of seven games this season, Belmont and its opponents have combined to score more than 161.5 points.

Belmont has an average point total of 162.7 in its contests this year, 1.2 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bruins have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Belmont has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bruins are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Belmont.

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Belmont 4 57.1% 82.2 163.7 80.4 156 156.8 Lipscomb 2 25% 81.5 163.7 75.6 156 149.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

The Bruins average 6.6 more points per game (82.2) than the Bisons give up (75.6).

When Belmont scores more than 75.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Belmont 3-4-0 1-2 4-3-0 Lipscomb 6-2-0 1-2 5-3-0

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Belmont Lipscomb 12-2 Home Record 13-2 7-7 Away Record 7-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.