Wednesday's contest that pits the Belmont Bruins (6-3) against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 82-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Belmont, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on December 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Curb Event Center

Belmont vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 82, Lipscomb 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Belmont (-4.7)

Belmont (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 158.9

Belmont has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Lipscomb is 6-2-0. A total of four out of the Bruins' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Bisons' games have gone over.

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins average 82.2 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 80.4 per contest (337th in college basketball). They have a +16 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Belmont records 32.1 rebounds per game (235th in college basketball) while conceding 33.8 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Belmont makes 9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (52nd in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 32.7% from deep.

The Bruins rank 106th in college basketball by averaging 98.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 301st in college basketball, allowing 96.1 points per 100 possessions.

Belmont loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.1 (269th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.7.

