How to Watch Belmont vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curb Event Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Belmont Stats Insights
- This season, the Bruins have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Bisons' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Belmont shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Bisons are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bruins sit at 234th.
- The 82.2 points per game the Bruins average are 6.6 more points than the Bisons give up (75.6).
- When Belmont totals more than 75.6 points, it is 6-2.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Belmont posted 79.2 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 72.9.
- Belmont averaged 10.6 treys per game with a 40.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.0 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in road games (8.6 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Lafayette
|W 79-69
|Palestra
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|W 90-70
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 77-68
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
