How to Watch Xavier vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 45% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.
- Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 114th.
- The Musketeers average 75 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.
- Xavier is 3-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Delaware Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 46.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 38.3% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
- Delaware is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 235th.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' 76.3 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 68 the Musketeers give up.
- Delaware is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 75 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
- The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).
- Looking at three-pointers, Xavier fared worse at home last year, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage when playing on the road.
Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Delaware put up more points at home (71.5 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens allowed fewer points at home (68 per game) than on the road (73.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Delaware made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
Delaware Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 88-77
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|George Washington
|L 81-71
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 74-73
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/5/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|UBS Arena
