Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Williamson County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairview High School at Nolensville High School
- Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Nolensville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
