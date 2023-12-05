The No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) are heavily favored (-15.5) to break a three-game losing streak when they host the George Mason Patriots (7-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The point total for the matchup is 134.5.

Tennessee vs. George Mason Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -15.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over 134.5 combined points in four of seven games this season.

Tennessee has an average point total of 143.3 in its contests this year, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Volunteers are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Volunteers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -2000 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 95.2% chance to win.

Tennessee vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 4 57.1% 76.3 151.8 67.0 131.8 138.9 George Mason 3 60% 75.5 151.8 64.8 131.8 139.5

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Volunteers put up 11.5 more points per game (76.3) than the Patriots allow (64.8).

Tennessee has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Tennessee vs. George Mason Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 3-4-0 1-1 4-3-0 George Mason 4-1-0 0-0 3-2-0

Tennessee vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee George Mason 14-2 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

