The George Mason Patriots (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. George Mason matchup.

Tennessee vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline George Mason Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-15.5) 135.5 -2000 +1000 FanDuel Tennessee (-15.5) 135.5 -2100 +1000

Tennessee vs. George Mason Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Volunteers' seven games have hit the over.

George Mason is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

In the Patriots' five chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Tennessee is eighth-best in the country. It is way below that, 24th-best, according to computer rankings.

Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

