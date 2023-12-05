The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the George Mason Patriots (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. George Mason Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Patriots' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Tennessee shoots higher than 38.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Volunteers are the 151st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 79th.
  • The Volunteers put up 76.3 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 64.8 the Patriots allow.
  • Tennessee is 4-2 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Tennessee scored 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (67.1).
  • In home games, the Volunteers ceded 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in road games (63.7).
  • Tennessee made 7.6 threes per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.0% at home and 32.6% in away games.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena

