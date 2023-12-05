Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tipton Christian Academy at Central Baptist School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tipton-Rosemark Academy at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Memphis East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
