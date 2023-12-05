Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Rutherford County, Tennessee today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walker Valley High School at Central Magnet School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stewarts Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Smyrna, TN

Smyrna, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakland High School at Upperman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Baxter, TN

Baxter, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Middle Tennessee Christian School