Predators vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 5
The Nashville Predators (12-12) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16), who have lost three straight, on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.
The Predators have gone 7-3-0 in their past 10 contests, scoring 34 goals while conceding 28 in that time. On 36 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (16.7%).
Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's game.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Predators 4, Blackhawks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-175)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators are 2-0-2 in overtime games as part of a 12-12 overall record.
- Nashville is 5-4-0 (10 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Predators recorded just one goal, they lost both times.
- Nashville finished 1-6-0 in the seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).
- The Predators are 11-4-0 in the 15 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 22 points).
- In the 10 games when Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 5-5-0.
- In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 6-7-0 (12 points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents 11 times, and went 6-5-0 (12 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|16th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|2.43
|30th
|17th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.7
|30th
|15th
|31.1
|Shots
|27.6
|30th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|28th
|18th
|19.15%
|Power Play %
|10.96%
|29th
|29th
|72.97%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|22nd
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
