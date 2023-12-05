The Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Ole Miss is 5-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 201st.
  • The Rebels average 73.3 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 69.9 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Ole Miss has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ole Miss fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.8.
  • Ole Miss averaged 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Temple W 77-76 Liacouras Center
11/28/2023 NC State W 72-52 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 Memphis W 80-77 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/5/2023 Mount St. Mary's - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/10/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/16/2023 Cal - Frost Bank Center

