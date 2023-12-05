Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Obion County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In Obion County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Obion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Fulton High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.