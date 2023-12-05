Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Morgan County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wartburg Central High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wartburg Central High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.