The Missouri State Bears (6-2) are favored by 1.5 points against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 130.5.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -1.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee has played three games this season that have had more than 130.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Middle Tennessee's games this season is 130.3 points, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Middle Tennessee was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Blue Raiders have played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Middle Tennessee has a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 6 75% 74.4 139.4 68.0 133.3 140.5 Middle Tennessee 3 37.5% 65.0 139.4 65.3 133.3 135.4

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Blue Raiders score an average of 65.0 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 68.0 the Bears give up to opponents.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 5-3-0 3-1 4-4-0 Middle Tennessee 2-6-0 0-1 2-6-0

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Middle Tennessee 10-4 Home Record 12-2 5-8 Away Record 3-11 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

