Tuesday's game that pits the Missouri State Bears (6-2) versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri State, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on December 5.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 70, Middle Tennessee 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-5.0)

Missouri State (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.1

Middle Tennessee's record against the spread so far this season is 2-6-0, and Missouri State's is 5-3-0. The Blue Raiders are 2-6-0 and the Bears are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 65.0 points per game (330th in college basketball) and giving up 65.3 (63rd in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee ranks 268th in the country at 31.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 29.7 its opponents average.

Middle Tennessee knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.9. It shoots 26.8% from deep while its opponents hit 29.3% from long range.

The Blue Raiders score 86.1 points per 100 possessions (312th in college basketball), while giving up 86.5 points per 100 possessions (105th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blue Raiders commit 13.2 per game (274th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (182nd in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.