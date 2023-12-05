The Missouri State Bears (6-2) take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Middle Tennessee has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.

The Bears are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Raiders sit at 268th.

The Blue Raiders average 65 points per game, just three fewer points than the 68 the Bears give up.

Middle Tennessee is 2-0 when scoring more than 68 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Middle Tennessee averaged 3.6 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (68.6).

The Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.1 in away games.

At home, Middle Tennessee averaged 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule