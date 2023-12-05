The Missouri State Bears (6-2) take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Raiders sit at 268th.
  • The Blue Raiders average 65 points per game, just three fewer points than the 68 the Bears give up.
  • Middle Tennessee is 2-0 when scoring more than 68 points.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Middle Tennessee averaged 3.6 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (68.6).
  • The Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.1 in away games.
  • At home, Middle Tennessee averaged 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Ohio L 80-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 UMKC W 63-59 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Wofford L 74-64 Murphy Athletic Center
12/5/2023 Missouri State - Murphy Athletic Center
12/9/2023 Belmont - Murphy Athletic Center
12/19/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

