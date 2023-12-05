How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Missouri State Bears (6-2) take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- Middle Tennessee has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
- The Bears are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Raiders sit at 268th.
- The Blue Raiders average 65 points per game, just three fewer points than the 68 the Bears give up.
- Middle Tennessee is 2-0 when scoring more than 68 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Middle Tennessee averaged 3.6 more points per game (72.2) than it did in away games (68.6).
- The Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 76.1 in away games.
- At home, Middle Tennessee averaged 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (34.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Ohio
|L 80-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UMKC
|W 63-59
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Wofford
|L 74-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/5/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.